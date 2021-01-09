Brokerages Set Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

