Brokerages Set DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT at $36.50

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $49.98. 46,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,208. The company has a market cap of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

