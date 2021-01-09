Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $307.03

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,081,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.24. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

