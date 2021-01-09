Brokerages Set Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $214.15

Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 9.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AON by 84.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AON by 56.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 317.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

