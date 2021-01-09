Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. PQ Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

