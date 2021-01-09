Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 675,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,476. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

