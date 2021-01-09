Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $281.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.31 million. Groupon reported sales of $612.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $861.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $912.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Groupon by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 604,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.51. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

