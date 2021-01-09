Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.61. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH remained flat at $$11.73 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,595. The company has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

