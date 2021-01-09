Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

