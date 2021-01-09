Brokerages Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce sales of $4.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. L Brands reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

