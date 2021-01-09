Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

