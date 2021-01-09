Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading 14.4% Higher

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s share price traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.46. 1,167,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,028,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

