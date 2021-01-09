Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,927,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,036,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

