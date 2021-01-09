Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Britvic has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

