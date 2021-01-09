Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Bridge Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridge Bancorp.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDGE. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

BDGE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $513.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.