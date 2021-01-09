Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,594 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $241.45 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
