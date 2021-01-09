Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,594 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $241.45 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Square by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

