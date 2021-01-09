Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

