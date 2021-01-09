Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 129.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 95,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 117.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.