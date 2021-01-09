Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $302.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.24 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.00 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.69.
Shares of BOOT traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $48.59. 527,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.91.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
