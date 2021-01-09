Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $302.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.24 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $48.59. 527,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

