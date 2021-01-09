boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $315.39

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.39 and traded as high as $367.72. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) shares last traded at $360.40, with a volume of 8,331,192 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.38.

In other news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

