BonFi Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $149,661.48 and $132,361.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00695984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052035 BTC.

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

BonFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

