BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $149,690.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 123% higher against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,917.53 or 0.99928109 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 913,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,066 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

