Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Stock Price Up 8%

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 42,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 19,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

About Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.