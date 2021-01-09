BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Up 46.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)’s share price rose 46.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $69.30. Approximately 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

