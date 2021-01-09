Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 95,832 shares changing hands.

BKEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

