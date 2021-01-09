Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $3,022,624.50 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.