BLink (BLINK) Trading 80.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 80.1% against the dollar. One BLink token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $231,131.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

