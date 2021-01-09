Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

