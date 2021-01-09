Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 40,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 385,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 867.53 and a quick ratio of 867.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64.

About Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

