BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC) Trading Down 0.3%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,694 ($22.13) and last traded at GBX 1,698.67 ($22.19). 100,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 91,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,704 ($22.26).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £835.97 million and a PE ratio of -15.41.

In other news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £13,280 ($17,350.41).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

