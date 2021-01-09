BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 5.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 13,022,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

