BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 5.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 13,022,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.
In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.