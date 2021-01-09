Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,565,000 after acquiring an additional 354,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

