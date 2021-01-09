BitTube Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $9,024.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00359928 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

