Bitcoin Zero Market Cap Reaches $189,550.60 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $189,550.60 and $80,425.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 149.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00106157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00717776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

