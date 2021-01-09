bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $32.86 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

