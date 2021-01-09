Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of BNGO opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.