Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.98

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $533.98 and traded as high as $636.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $629.12, with a volume of 217,138 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.04 and its 200-day moving average is $534.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

