Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,533,484.49 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $1,533,484.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,416,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.08. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bill.com by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 78.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

