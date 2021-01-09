Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

