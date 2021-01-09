BidaskClub Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to “Buy”

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE VVI opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $719.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viad by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Viad by 719.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

