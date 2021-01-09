BidaskClub Upgrades Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to “Strong-Buy”

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of VHI stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valhi by 71.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Valhi by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.