BidaskClub Upgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to “Hold”

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

TMQ opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.63.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

