BidaskClub Upgrades Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.48. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.