BidaskClub Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Buy

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

SSYS stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

