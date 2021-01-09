BidaskClub Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Strong-Buy

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $211,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

