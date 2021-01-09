BidaskClub Upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Buy

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

