BidaskClub Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Hold

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

