BidaskClub Upgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Buy

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,794 shares of company stock worth $976,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.