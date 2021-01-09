BidaskClub Upgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to “Sell”

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,958,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.