BidaskClub Upgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

MRO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,139,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,280,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 467.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 74.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

